Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.67.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

