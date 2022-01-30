Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $118.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,419 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. 211,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,165. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

