Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.13

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.13 and traded as low as $18.10. Citizens shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 814 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of -0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,077 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citizens by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

