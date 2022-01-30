Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company.

Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of CRSP opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $55.35 and a 52-week high of $175.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

