Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,282 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $150.80 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.59 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.95.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

