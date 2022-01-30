Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,899 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,511,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,243,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,826,000 after purchasing an additional 251,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $112.95 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $214.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.77. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

