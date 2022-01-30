Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 331,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $1,084,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

