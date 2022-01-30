Citigroup Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,720,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,100 shares of company stock worth $1,168,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of ARCT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.66. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

