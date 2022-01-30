Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.5% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.95. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

