Citigroup Cuts DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $31.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Get DLocal alerts:

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. DLocal has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 258,744 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in DLocal by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.