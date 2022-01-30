CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several analysts have commented on CINT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CINT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 75,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,584. CI&T has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CI&T will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

