CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.20. Approximately 57,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 92,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter. CION Invt had a net margin of 93.55% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

In related news, insider Stephen Roman bought 3,000 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 5,000 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,895 shares of company stock worth $200,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in CION Invt in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About CION Invt (NYSE:CION)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

