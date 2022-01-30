Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) Trading Up 16.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) shares were up 16.8% during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 175,851 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 801% from the average daily volume of 19,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. This is a boost from Ciner Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.24%.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $376.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Ciner Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ciner Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR)

Ciner Resources LP engages in the production of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.