Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 133,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVII. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 135,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

