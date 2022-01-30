Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.14-3.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% yr/yr to $5.14-5.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.38.

CHD stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Barry A. Bruno sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $427,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

