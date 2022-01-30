Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.38.

NYSE:CHD opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

