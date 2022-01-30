CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Shares Down 0.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 18,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 6.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

