Christian Klemt Sells 3,963 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $71,452.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QURE opened at $16.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

