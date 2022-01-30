Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Down 6.8%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.25. 3,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 447,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $553.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.14.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

