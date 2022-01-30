Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.32. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.66.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

