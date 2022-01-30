Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,562 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $118,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $766.04.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $590.47 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $629.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $702.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

