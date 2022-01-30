Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Holdings Increased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 146.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $321.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.02 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.06.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

