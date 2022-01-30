Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

