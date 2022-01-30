Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$10.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.77.

CG stock opened at C$10.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.56. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

