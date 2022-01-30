Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,215,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after buying an additional 184,391 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Centene by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,552,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,299,000 after buying an additional 714,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,381,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,510,000 after buying an additional 150,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $85.44.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,090 shares of company stock valued at $7,791,675. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

