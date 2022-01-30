Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.