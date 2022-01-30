Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $228.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

