Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 166,184 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 83,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $51.81 and a one year high of $54.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

