Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.44 Million Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,729 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 1.44% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.