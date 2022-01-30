Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 119,040 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,040 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund comprises 1.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLM stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

