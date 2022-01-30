Centamin (LON:CEY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 112 ($1.51) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.61).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 87.56 ($1.18) on Thursday. Centamin has a 52 week low of GBX 80.42 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £25,230 ($34,039.40).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

