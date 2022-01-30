Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CLS opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

