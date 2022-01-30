Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Celanese updated its Q1 guidance to $4.30 to $4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $15.00 EPS.

NYSE:CE opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07. Celanese has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.