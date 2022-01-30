Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 305.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS CRPOF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.87. Ceapro has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Ceapro, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural products for personal care, cosmetic, human, and animal health industries. It operates through the Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry, and Cosmeceutical Industry segments. The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry segment involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

