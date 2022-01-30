CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.
CBTX stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 180,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,437. The firm has a market cap of $720.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CBTX has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.
CBTX Company Profile
CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
