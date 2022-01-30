Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

CBOE traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.32. 481,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,840. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.41.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

