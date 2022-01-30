Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $563,018,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $226,940,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average is $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

