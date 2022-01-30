Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) Short Interest Down 75.5% in January

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,814,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPAR opened at $9.67 on Friday. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

