Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 48,042 shares.The stock last traded at $40.01 and had previously closed at $39.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market cap of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

