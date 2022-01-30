Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 50.1% in January

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

