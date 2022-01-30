Caption Management LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,856,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

