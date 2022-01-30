Caption Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,000 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,857 shares of company stock valued at $143,886. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

