Caption Management LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,663,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 27.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Viad by 48.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Viad by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVI stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $729.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Viad Corp has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

