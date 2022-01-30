Caption Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

