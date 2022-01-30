Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $412.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.44 and its 200-day moving average is $414.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

