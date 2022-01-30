Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MSCI by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.43.

MSCI stock opened at $508.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $583.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.08. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.24 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

