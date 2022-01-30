Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $6.95 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $91.34 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.21.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock valued at $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

