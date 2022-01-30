Capitolis Advisors LLC Invests $5.57 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

