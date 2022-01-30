Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 142,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in News by 642.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,952,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,017 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of News by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. News’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

