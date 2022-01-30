Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires 13,018 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.